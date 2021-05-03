 Skip to main content
Neighbor's meal delivery recognized with bell
Neighbor's meal delivery recognized with bell

Heather Jarski

 Heather Jarski

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Heather Jarski

Nominator: Lynne Shaughnessy

Why: For delivering meals to friends and neighbors. Heather always steps up with her version of Meals on Wheels delivered with a beautiful smile and a sunny disposition, Shaughnessy wrote in her nomination letter. “I am not the only one who has benefited from her generous nature. Many have received her delicious meals. She would also visit with my mom (92) who lived with us and keep her company when I was not well. She is always a bright spot in a day. Without this friend’s support, the last few years would have been much more difficult. I have been blessed to connect with this wonderful woman.”

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 520-622-1379.

