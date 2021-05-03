Neighbor's meal delivery recognized with bell

Why: For delivering meals to friends and neighbors. Heather always steps up with her version of Meals on Wheels delivered with a beautiful smile and a sunny disposition, Shaughnessy wrote in her nomination letter. “I am not the only one who has benefited from her generous nature. Many have received her delicious meals. She would also visit with my mom (92) who lived with us and keep her company when I was not well. She is always a bright spot in a day. Without this friend’s support, the last few years would have been much more difficult. I have been blessed to connect with this wonderful woman.”