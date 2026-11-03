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Pima County voters are narrowly handing the county government permission to spend much more of the tax money they may bring in.

In preliminary results, voters were approving Prop. 425 by 52% to 48%, or 10,287 votes. The proposition would raise the county’s spending limit by about 75%, or up to $610 million per year.

The proposal does not guarantee any tax or spending increases, but under a 1980 law, the county’s spending is limited by a formula that takes into account population growth and inflation. While many other jurisdictions in Arizona had raised their spending caps, Pima County never had.

Proponents argued that the county needed the spending room to plan for the long term and avoid paying for debt financing. Opponents argued the spending increase was too big.