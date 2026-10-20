“What we’re trying to do is project forward for the next 20-25 years in terms of what we feel our needs would be during that period of time,” Scott said. “I think it’s important to always be thinking long term and planning proactively.”

Scott and other supporters have made the argument that having a higher spending limit doesn’t mean either that they will spend that much money or increase taxes to bring in that much revenue.

Which is true on its face. Nothing obligates them to spend as much money as they legally can, and everything would have to be approved in open meetings by elected supervisors who face the voters every four years.

But on the other hand, the surplus spending this month is telling. When there’s money around, supervisors can always find priorities to spend it on.

Jay Tolkoff, who is co-chairing the opposition campaign to Prop. 425, compared it to “giving your kid a credit card with a $100,000 limit and saying don’t spend more than $10,000.”

“Tell us what you’re going to do with it,” he said of the new capacity. “Put some restrictions on it. Or put a sunset on it.”

The existing spending limit goes back to a June 1980 constitutional amendment that capped the amount of money a county or city can spend in a given year. It was part of a package of 10 amendments passed in June that year, in part as an alternative to a harsher constitutional amendment voted on, and rejected, in November that year.