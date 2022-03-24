Bills limiting rights of transgender kids headed to Arizona governor

The Arizona state House voted twice on Thursday to limit the rights of transgender youths.

Without a single Democrat in support, legislators said that anyone who is born a male cannot participate in sports for females, regardless of whether she has fully transitioned. Supporters of SB 1165 said it simply recognizes the reality that males are inherently stronger than females.

But foes pointed out that these decisions already are being made by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, which has a medical advisory panel to examine individual requests by transgender athletes to compete in events limited to how they identify themselves. And just 16 of these requests have been granted.

By that same party-line vote, the House approved SB 1138. It prohibits any form of "irreversible gender reassignment surgery'' on an individual younger than 18, even with the consent of parents.

Rep, Kelli Butler, D-Paradise Valley, accused supporters of "hypocrisy."

She pointed out that nothing in state law — and nothing in this bill — precludes teens, with parental permission, from getting surgery to increase or reduce breast size. It would only be illegal in cases of gender reassignment.