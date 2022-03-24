Bills limiting rights of transgender kids headed to Arizona governor

The Arizona state House voted twice on Thursday to limit the rights of transgender youths.
Without a single Democrat in support, legislators said that anyone who is born a male cannot participate in sports for females, regardless of whether she has fully transitioned. Supporters of SB 1165 said it simply recognizes the reality that males are inherently stronger than females.
But foes pointed out that these decisions already are being made by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, which has a medical advisory panel to examine individual requests by transgender athletes to compete in events limited to how they identify themselves. And just 16 of these requests have been granted.
By that same party-line vote, the House approved SB 1138. It prohibits any form of "irreversible gender reassignment surgery'' on an individual younger than 18, even with the consent of parents.
Rep, Kelli Butler, D-Paradise Valley, accused supporters of "hypocrisy."
She pointed out that nothing in state law — and nothing in this bill — precludes teens, with parental permission, from getting surgery to increase or reduce breast size. It would only be illegal in cases of gender reassignment.
Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, countered with his own example.
He cited the 2014 vote by the legislature which outlawed "genital mutilation," a measure aimed at parents of some religious groups who subject their daughters to the procedure. And Kavanagh said that law, approved unanimously, had no exceptions for parental permission.
Both measures now go to Gov. Doug Ducey. But there is some possibility, however, that Ducey could veto the legislation on sports.
Republican governors of two other states already have set the precedent with their own vetoes, including a decision just days ago by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. He said there were so few of these cases that these decisions should be left to the organization that governs interscholastic athletics in his state.
And there was something else.
Cox cited figures that show 86% of transgender youths have considered suicide, with 56% actually making an attempt.
"I want them to live,'' he wrote. "And all the research shows that even a little acceptance and connection can reduce suicidality significantly.''