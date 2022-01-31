City can't stop 'obscene' rent hikes without change to state law, Tucson mayor says

Ann Diaz, president of Arizona 1st Realty Management, said the complex where Gallego lives was “run down,” and the new owners are in the process of making improvements.

The previous owner was operating at a loss, she said, and the new rent is comparable to what other landlords are charging in the area.

Even so, “I feel really bad,” Diaz said. “But I don’t set the rents; the owners do. I’ve been hired to do a job, and if I don’t do what my clients ask me to do, I’ll be replaced by someone who will.”

Diaz, who owns a handful of small Tucson rental properties, said she has not raised rents “because I love my tenants.” But she predicted more big rent hikes are ahead for city residents who live in buildings where current rental rates are well below market rates.

Mark Stapp, a real estate expert at Arizona State University who is opposed to rent control, said there’s no short-term fix for the affordable housing shortage.

“If I started building an apartment project today it would take two years until the first person could move in,” he said in a phone interview.