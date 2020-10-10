District 5 Supervisors; Public health, economy are top issues for candidates

She hopes to use her connections in the education and business communities to help the county develop an action plan to deal with the impact of the pandemic, but also prepare for any unplanned emergencies in the future.

“We have a collective interest and must work together in solidarity with our laborers, businesses, and the education community,” Grijalva said. “Pima County will be fully functional and economically successful when together we get people back to work, keep local businesses open, and create educational opportunities to keep our best and brightest students in Pima County.”

Gonzalez said his biggest priority will be to get people back to work, saying economic devastation often impacts more than just income.

“Many people were affected by this pandemic and this virus. People have lost their livelihood. But there’s also more domestic violence issues, higher suicide rates, more child abuse,” he said. “It’s done a lot of damage and we need to do things to mitigate that. Not being able to provide for your family is a devastating and dehumanizing experience. And that impacts the entire makeup of the family.”

When it comes to his opponent, Gonzalez said he is concerned that Pima County will continue to elect candidates with the same mindset. He also ran against Richard Elías is 2012.

“We have a different candidate, with the same ideology. Somebody who wants to carry on with the same legacy," he said. 'Well, what is that legacy? One in five families live in poverty, the highest property taxes in Arizona, roads in dire straits, $1.4 billion in debt. We have to elect someone new who will break away from that status quo.”

Contact reporter Jasmine Demers at jdemers@tucson.com On Twitter: @JasmineADemers

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.