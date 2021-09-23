Here's everything we know so far about the Arizona election audit results

"I am calling it," state Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, said in a Twitter post earlier this month. "I call on Arizona to decertify the election of 2020 and recall the electors," he said, though there appears to be no legal precedent for that. "There is already enough evidence to show clear and convincing fraud."

Finchem, who is running for secretary of state, said he is basing that in part on "preliminary audit results."

For example, Logan said in July there were 74,243 mail-in ballots being received "where there is no clear record of them being sent." Logan also said there were 11,326 individuals who did not show up on the version of the voter rolls prepared the day after the election but did show up on the Dec. 4 list as not only being registered but having voted.

County officials responded with a point-by-point rebuttal. And Logan has made no claims like that since.

That leaves a private canvass conducted by Liz Harris, an unsuccessful legislative candidate. She produced a report claiming that, based on a sample of homes checked, there were more than 173,000 ballots that were lost and more than 96,000 "ghost" voters, ballots that were cast by people who did not exist.

But she cited only two concrete examples, and both were quickly disproved.