Motorists should expect delays traveling in either direction of Interstate 19 from Valencia Road to south of Duval Mine Road until 3 p.m., according to the Town of Sahuarita.
In preparation of Vice President Mike Pence's visit, Sahuarita Police officers are redirecting southbound I-19 traffic from Valencia to Nogales Highway.
Motorists will be taken on a southbound detour through the Town of Sahuarita to the Continental Road onramp where vehicles will route back to I-19.
Northbound motorists on I-19 will be redirected off the freeway at the Continental, Esperanza and Duval Mine Road exits. Motorists will not be allowed past Duval Mine Road, according to the town's news release.
Motorists should allow for extra travel time and use caution in the area.