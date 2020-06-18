You are the owner of this article.
I-10 lane closures between Ina, Prince roads begins Thursday

Prince Road entrance ramp

Eastbound Interstate 10 at the Prince Road entrance ramp shows signs of disintegrating asphalt. Weather or materials that may not have been up to standard were given as possible reasons for the failing surface.

 Photos by Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

Motorists should plan for possible delays on Interstate 10 in Tucson and Marana beginning Thursday evening.

Both directions of I-10 between Ina and Prince roads will be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement work.

Crews will start at the same time Friday evening.

Drivers should use caution and watch for workers in the area.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1​

