I-10 lane closures between Ina, Prince roads continues Friday

Motorists should plan for possible delays on Interstate 10 in Tucson and Marana Friday evening.

Both directions of I-10 between Ina and Prince roads will be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement work.

On Saturday, overhead utility work will cause intermittent, 20-minute delays on I-10 near Park Avenue.

The road closures begin at 5 a.m. Crews should finish at about 10 a.m. The work continues Sunday between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Drivers should use caution and watch for workers in the area.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1​

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.