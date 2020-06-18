I-10 lane closures between Ina, Prince roads continues Friday

Motorists should plan for possible delays on Interstate 10 in Tucson and Marana Friday evening.
Both directions of I-10 between Ina and Prince roads will be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement work.
On Saturday, overhead utility work will cause intermittent, 20-minute delays on I-10 near Park Avenue.
The road closures begin at 5 a.m. Crews should finish at about 10 a.m. The work continues Sunday between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Drivers should use caution and watch for workers in the area.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.