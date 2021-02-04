Ineligible walk-ups getting COVID vaccine at Tucson site due to scheduling problems

Officials said they are working to fill the appointments with other people in the currently eligible 1B priority group.

Another issue, the news release said, is that at the end of the day at the TCC, "there are occasionally 'left over' doses in vaccine vials. To prevent wasting those doses, TCC has been vaccinating people who had learned from Social Media that they could hang around the TCC late in the day and they might be able get vaccinated. That has ranged each day from a few dozen people to none.

"The TCC scheduling problem, combined with the end of the day shots, has created the public impression that 'anyone' can walk up at the TCC and get vaccinated.

"Social media also has played a prominent role in encouraging people to go to the TCC to get vaccinated, including those over 65 the past few days.

"The City, rather than turn people away, chose to vaccinate people over 65 who were in line as long as it had available vaccine. That also has been spread on social media as an official change in County vaccination policy.

"This is incorrect. You currently must be an educator, in protective services, or older than 75 to get vaccinated at the TCC.