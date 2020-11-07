Interior secretary was involved in Vigneto whistleblower case, document shows

”Direction that we follow the law”

Bernhardt recently held a Zoom meeting with members of the Arizona Daily Star’s editorial board. The meeting was held Oct. 20, before the Star was aware of the court records showing his direct Vigneto involvement.

When asked if he gave Romanik any direction to tell Spangle to reverse his Vigneto decision, Bernhardt replied, “I can say with certainty that the only direction I have ever given Peg Romanik is a direction that we follow the law, and that we follow the law carefully and thoughtfully, responding to the parameters of law that now exist and the regulations that exist.

“I’m not certain at this point in time that I do have a recollection about a meeting that may or may not have happened three years ago.”

He blasted Spangle’s past allegation that Romanik told him he should reverse his stance if he knew what was good for him politically.

“Let me be very clear about a statement like that. I believe that is a false statement,” Bernhardt said.

Environmentalists seek to document “political pressure”

The Justice Department’s acknowledgment of Bernhardt’s involvement came in a legal brief filed in January.