Lawsuit seeks refunds for Arizona university students after pandemic forces changes

University students in Arizona seeking refunds for services they paid for in the spring semester have filed a class-action lawsuit after the coronavirus pandemic prompted the schools to shift nearly entirely online.

Two Illinois families with students attending the University of Arizona are trying to get refunds for students in all three state universities who paid for room and board and an assortment of school fees, according to a federal court complaint. Attorneys say the lawsuit could include up to 140,000 Arizona students either lived on campus or paid fees for services that ended when the schools went virtual.

“ABOR’s decision to transition to online classes and to request or encourage students to leave campus were responsible decisions to make, but it is unfair and unlawful for ABOR to retain fees and costs and to pass the losses on to the students and their families,” the complaint said.

The complaint states that the money should be returned based on the amount of time remaining when students moved out after classes moved online, and campus services ended.

Currently, only the University of Arizona is refunding a portion of the money students paid for rent, meal plans and parking passes. Students have the option of receiving 10% refunded at the end of the semester or having 20% of what they paid added to their account if they return to school in the fall.

“ABOR’s performance under the contracts is not excused because of COVID-19 and the housing agreements provide no such terms excusing performance given nationwide pandemics,” the complaint said.