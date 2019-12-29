Library program offers meals, food for thought to homeless patrons

Starting in 2012, the main library and several area branches partnered with the Pima County Health Department to provide an on-site nurse for people in need of medical or mental health services.

“It’s not just about the books. The library always tries to serve everyone, and we always try to identify underserved populations,” said librarian Meggin Kitterman, who helped start the On the Streets program. “We try to get to know all of our customers.”

According to a 2018 report by the Arizona Department of Economic Security, an estimated 4,673 people in Pima County were homeless last year.

Some homeless people see the library as a place to get in out of the elements and use the bathroom, but they also stop there for the same reasons everybody else does: To use a computer, lose themselves in a book or just sit somewhere quiet and think.

“Libraries are the last public spaces that are truly public. You don’t have to have money to come here,” said Kate DeMeester, library services manager for Pima County and branch manager at Joel D. Valdez.

DeMeester said the idea behind On the Streets is so simple, so obvious, that she wonders why they didn’t do it a long time ago: The best way to build relationships with the people who frequent the library is by talking to them.