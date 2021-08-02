Man arrested in fatal shooting on Tucson's southeast side

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death on Tucson’s southeast side.

According to police, David Christopher Record is accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Morgan Rockwell Fincher after an argument broke out between the two sometime before 11 a.m. on July 31.

Fincher was found by police at a home in the 700 block of South Montvale Drive, near South Camino Seco and East Old Spanish Trail. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he died.

Record was booked at the Pima County Jail on a first degree murder charge and is being held on a $750,000 bond. He is also facing armed robbery and prohibitive possessor charges.

The homicide is the 54th recorded this year in the city of Tucson. That’s up from 32 this time last year.