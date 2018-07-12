South Tucson police have identified the man they say injured two people with a knife during a robbery attempt at Mi Nidito, the popular Mexican restaurant.
Jerry Evans Madril, 30, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery, said Chief Manny Amado of the South Tucson Department of Public Safety.
Madril also had a felony warrant for a probation violation. According to Amado, Madril was on probation for a felony DUI.
South Tucson police also released surveillance footage of the incident, which shows Madril knocking down the cash register and kicking it. The footage also shows a customer hitting Madril with a chair before others jump into the fray.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon when police say Madril attempted to rob the cashier at Mi Nidito, Amado said.
During a fight that followed, two employees suffered stab wounds. Both injuries were non-life threatening, Amado said.
Employees and customers held down Madril until police arrived.