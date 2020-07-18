Many Tucson-area teachers fear returning to classrooms while coronavirus rages

Teachers across Tucson and the state say they don’t want to return to classrooms while the coronavirus rages.

Tucson school districts haven’t seen many teachers leave, but some educators say they would retire early or resign if forced into a classroom while COVID-19 numbers remain so high. Others say they can’t afford to quit but are terrified to go back.

Every year kindergarten teacher Karen Motl jokes with her colleagues about being inoculated by students because of how kids pass around the flu or common cold when the school year starts. The 60-year-old Borman K-8 teacher, who has underlying health conditions, said this is different.

“There’s nothing I would want more than to go back to the classroom to teach with kids, but I can’t because it’s not safe,” she said. “I don’t want to gamble my life.”

The Tucson Unified School District’s reopening plan has room for educators to work remotely, teaching kids online while monitors supervise smaller groups of students in classrooms. A recent survey of TUSD parents found that 50% would choose not to send their children into classrooms on Aug. 17, the tentative reopening date for in-person schooling statewide. How many teachers are required to show up in person ultimately depends on how many kids show up.

There are four kindergarten teachers on Motl’s team. Two are in a higher age bracket and another is close, she said. One has diabetes, another has asthma and one has children with medical issues.

“We’ve all got our risk,” she said. “So how does that decision get made. Do you draw the short straw?”