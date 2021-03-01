Marana Schools hiring teachers, subs, support staff

Marana Schools hiring teachers, subs

The Marana School District is holding a job fair to hire certified teachers, substitutes and support staff in transportation departments and health offices.

The fair is Saturday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Quail Run Elementary School courtyard, 4600 W. Cortaro Farms Road. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendees are required to schedule an appointment by calling 682-4762.

Applicants can bring résumés and participate in on-site interviews. Masks and social distancing will be required, with masks provided for applicants who need one.

For more information, go to maranausd.org/jobs.

Tucsonan chosen for Senate Youth Program

A Tucson teen was selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the United States Senate Youth Program and to receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study.

Nathaniel Cross, a junior at Catalina Foothills High School, will join Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly in representing Arizona during the 59th annual Senate Youth Program Washington Week, to be held virtually March 14 through 17.