Mark Kelly's finances take center stage in Arizona Senate race

Kelly’s finances have been the key line of attack against him so far by Republicans, including his opponent, incumbent Sen. Martha McSally.

She has released a series of negative ads in recent weeks claiming her Democratic challenger will “do anything for a buck and say anything for a vote.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee has accused Kelly of using his LLC to obscure where he gets his money and mask questionable business relationships.

“As long as Mark Kelly keeps his consulting firm’s clients a secret, Arizonans won’t have a complete picture of who Kelly has been in business with,” said Joanna Rodriguez, spokeswoman for the GOP fundraising group backing McSally. “There’s no telling what other shady business associates he’s hiding as long as his clients remain a mystery.”

Kelly campaign spokesman Jacob Peters said his candidate isn’t hiding a thing. All of Kelly’s assets and sources of income are spelled out as required on his publicly available disclosure forms, he said. Every paid speech is listed, and “every one of those speeches was paid into the LLC,” Peters said.