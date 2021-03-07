Mine Tales: Historic mine in Tucson's Santa Catalina Mountains has new life

Over the past 25 years mining companies have committed further financial resources to geological mapping, core sampling, drilling, and refurbishment of the underground workings.

As of 2021, Eagle Mountain Mining has acquired $11 million from its investors to further develop the Oracle Ridge Mine, which currently is estimated to contain 11.76 million tons of mineral resource primarily copper followed by silver and gold.

This investment will fund diamond drilling to expand the resource size while concentrating on higher-grade zones for development, investigating other sites within a few kilometers of the mine for potential resource, and adding geology and management personnel to the project.

Last year, the company hit 25.09 grams per ton of high-grade silver while confirming a new identified zone of broad copper mineralization.

