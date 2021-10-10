Mine Tales: Hundreds of years of mining along the Lower Colorado River

Located in the gulches of the western slopes of the Dome Rock Mountains, these placer deposits required water hauled at $5 per gallon from La Paz seven miles distant or from Goodman Tank. The gold was recovered by dry washing using traditional gold pans or bowls called “bateas.”

Ehrenberg, a town on the Colorado River, became a popular shipping point for Arizona mining districts. It also served as a port of entry for Californians crossing into Arizona during the La Paz gold rush. Originally called Mineral City in 1863, it was christened four years later after Hermann Ehrenberg, a German mining engineer who prospected in Arizona during the 1850s.

More than 10,000 mines have been located around Ehrenberg, including the Goodman Gold Mine, which produced around $50,000 worth of gold prior to 1914. The gold was treated at an amalgamation mill 15 miles away in Quartzite. The mine was noted for its gold-bearing pyrite and free gold found in the oxidized zone near the wall of the Goodman vein.

Further north, Topock, an area on the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway, was worked during World War I for veins of pyrolusite, manganese oxides in basalt flows. Around 300 tons of better grade ore was shipped to market; however, high transportation costs hindered further development.