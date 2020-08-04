More than 500 inmates in Tucson prison test positive for COVID-19

Almost 50% of the inmate population in a Tucson prison tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Corrections said 517 inmates housed at the Arizona State Prison Complex Tucson Whetstone Unit, on South Wilmot Road near East Old Vail Road, tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. The unit houses 1,066 inmates.

The state is conducting testing for coronavirus of the entire inmate population, the department said in a news release.

"Those inmates who tested positive are currently being housed as a cohort together in separate areas and are receiving appropriate medical care," the department said. "They will not be allowed back into the general population until they have been medically cleared."

Inmates at Whetstone prison will receive meals and medical services in their housing units, the department said. The facility also had safety measures in place to prevent virus spread, the department said.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department has taken significant actions to mitigate the risk and impacts of COVID-19 in its facilities," the department said. "Keeping our staff, inmates and communities safe continues to be our top priority."

Prison staff has been equipped with personal protective equipment including N-95 masks, gowns, gloves and face shields, the department said. ON July 2, inmates were given fabric face coverings and staff have been required to use masks since June 15.

The unit was being thoroughly cleaned and that cleaning has been heightened as a result of the positive test results, the department said.