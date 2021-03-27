New coronavirus variants gain ground as Ducey reopens Arizona

While there are still enough unvaccinated people in Arizona for another spike in COVID-19 cases, Gerald said enough of the most vulnerable people have been vaccinated to protect the hospitals.

This is a point the state’s top health official, Dr. Cara Christ, made multiple times at a news conference on Friday while she defended the governor’s decision.

“We could see another spike in cases, but if you look at the data, really what we were trying to prevent was an overwhelming of our hospitals and our health care systems,” Christ said, adding that the state prioritized those at highest risk for developing a severe case of COVID-19.

Christ said that while the restrictions on businesses are no longer mandated, the state still recommends them. Businesses can opt to require masks and to enforce other measures for mitigating COVID-19.

While the vaccine rollout is accelerating, Gerald said he would have waited to lift the restrictions until everyone who wants a vaccine has had a chance to get one. He pointed out that the state only just opened up vaccines to everyone over 16 years old.