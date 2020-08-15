New pet store at Marana mall under investigation

The California lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Diego in March by a Maryland rescue organization that claims its longstanding good name is being tarnished by Gallardo and a dozen or so co-defendants.

He and other co-defendant pet store owners all used the same puppy supplier, a Missouri entity founded in 2018 with a name nearly identical to that of the Maryland rescue founded in 2005, the suit said.

The co-defendants have denied wrongdoing.

The suit claims the Missouri entity and the California pet store owners were operating a “puppy mill” network.

The defendants were “fraudulently labeling mass-produced puppies from commercial breeders in Missouri as ‘rescues,’ taking them from their mothers at eight weeks of age or younger and shipping them across the country by the truckload to be sold in pet stores across California,” the lawsuit claims.

It claims the alleged ruse was aimed at circumventing a 2019 California law that bans sales of commercially bred puppies and allows pet stores to sell only rescue animals.

By labeling puppy cages with a supplier name similar to the Maryland rescue group, pet stores gave the impression the pups came from the Maryland rescue group, the suit says.