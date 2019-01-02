Opportunities to Recycle, Renew and Reuse

What: Freecycle Post-Holiday Swap and Shred

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12.

Where: Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave.

Cost: Free

Festivities include the opportunity to “swap” unwanted items in good condition for other items that attendees may want or need. A wide range of items are welcome, including books, clothing for adults and children, household items and small appliances, electronics, holiday decor, toys and games. Large items such as refrigerators and motorcycles are prohibited at the swap. The event will also feature free document-shredding in the library parking lot. Shredding is free for one standard-sized box of documents and is limited to three boxes; if shredding exceeds one box, a small donation is requested. For information, visit the website at tucne.ws/13eo or call 791-4010.

What: Tucson Clean & Beautiful E-Waste Collection Event

When: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12.

Where: Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot, 968 W. Irvington Road, east of I-10.

Cost: Opportunity to recycle unwanted or nonworking electronic items including Christmas lights, computers, laptops, monitors, printers and printer cartridges, network cards, routers, hard drives, floppy and CD-ROM drives, copiers, fax machines, telephones, cell phones, test equipment, wire and cable, power supplies, circuit boards, video game equipment, calculators, typewriters, stereo equipment, flat screen televisions, microwaves and small appliances. There will be a roll-off available for nonworking CRT (cathode ray tube) televisions; this is an opportunity to dispose of these large televisions free of charge. For information, visit tucsoncleanandbeautiful.org or call 791-5000.