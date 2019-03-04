World Care provides humanitarian relief and sends supplies worldwide.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star//
World Care

Mission: World Care’s mission is to provide humanitarian relief by recycling surplus materials

Wish list: Computers and laptops (working and nonworking), electronics (in any condition), volunteers to help with recycling activities and other tasks.

Address: 1925 W. Gardner Lane, Tucson, AZ 85705; 514-1588; www.worldcare.org

The Edge School Inc.

Mission: Education and social/emotional support for at-risk youth full of potential

Wish list: Cleaning wipes, colored ream paper, copy paper, Kleenex, lined paper, pens/pencils.

Address: 2555 East First Street, Tucson, AZ 85716; 881-1389

Southwest Medical Aid

Mission: We accept and distribute medical supplies and equipment that are usable by individuals in need free of charge

Wish list: 4x4 gauze pads, glucose meter test strips; Ace wraps, XL and XXL disposable briefs.

Address: 525 W. Plata St., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85705; 622-2938; www.southwestmedicalaid.org

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles