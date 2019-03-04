World Care
Mission: World Care’s mission is to provide humanitarian relief by recycling surplus materials
Wish list: Computers and laptops (working and nonworking), electronics (in any condition), volunteers to help with recycling activities and other tasks.
Address: 1925 W. Gardner Lane, Tucson, AZ 85705; 514-1588; www.worldcare.org
The Edge School Inc.
Mission: Education and social/emotional support for at-risk youth full of potential
Wish list: Cleaning wipes, colored ream paper, copy paper, Kleenex, lined paper, pens/pencils.
Address: 2555 East First Street, Tucson, AZ 85716; 881-1389
Southwest Medical Aid
Mission: We accept and distribute medical supplies and equipment that are usable by individuals in need free of charge
Wish list: 4x4 gauze pads, glucose meter test strips; Ace wraps, XL and XXL disposable briefs.
Address: 525 W. Plata St., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85705; 622-2938; www.southwestmedicalaid.org