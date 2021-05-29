Once again, Arizona hopes to import out-of-state water in face of crisis

“It’s not just the hearsay out there of going to the Mississippi and such, but trying to figure out how to get water here to this great state that continues to grow and grow. As we get more people we need more water,” said Gowan, a Sierra Vista Republican. “This is a significant amount of money that could go toward that effort and make sure that we can survive in the future in this great state that we have.”

Sen. Lisa Otondo, of Yuma, was one of many Democrats who pointed to the Legislature’s repeated unwillingness to tackle several groundwater-related bills aimed at getting a handle on unregulated pumping in rural areas. Most didn’t even get a hearing in 2020 or 2021. One would require metering of water use in rural areas. Another would give counties some power to regulate rural water use.

“There are many things we could have done in this Legislature, and if anybody’s seen the recent reports coming out, then you can take into consideration how serious this water situation in Arizona is,” Otondo said.

“I believe we were the great caretakers of water, but we’ve buried our heads in the sand for years and we’re way behind the eight ball.”

Ingredients for a partisan board