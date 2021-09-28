Petitions turned in, apparently will force public vote on Arizona tax cut

PHOENIX — It looks like Arizona voters will get the last word on a massive tax cut approved by Republican lawmakers and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

Education advocates and their allies turned in petitions Tuesday with what they said are 215,787 signatures to force a public vote on the GOP plan to scrap the state's progressive income tax structure in favor of a flat tax. That plan reserved the biggest benefits for individuals with a taxable income of more than $159,000 a year.

Opponents' issue with the plan is that the state would see a $1.5 billion loss in revenues by 2025 when it is fully phased in, which they say would undermine efforts to improve education funding.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs now has to send a random sample of the signatures to the recorders in each of the counties from which they came. That sampling will determine if the final tally is at least the 118,823 valid signatures necessary to force a public vote.

Business interests who trumpeted the change in tax law may file suit to try to keep the measure from going to the ballot.

But if the petition drive is upheld, it will immediately suspend the tax cut until it can go to voters to decide whether to ratify what lawmakers passed, or reject it. That cannot occur until November 2022.