Petitions turned in, apparently will force public vote on Arizona tax cut

PHOENIX — It looks like Arizona voters will get the last word on a massive tax cut approved by Republican lawmakers and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.
Education advocates and their allies turned in petitions Tuesday with what they said are 215,787 signatures to force a public vote on the GOP plan to scrap the state's progressive income tax structure in favor of a flat tax. That plan reserved the biggest benefits for individuals with a taxable income of more than $159,000 a year.
Opponents' issue with the plan is that the state would see a $1.5 billion loss in revenues by 2025 when it is fully phased in, which they say would undermine efforts to improve education funding.
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs now has to send a random sample of the signatures to the recorders in each of the counties from which they came. That sampling will determine if the final tally is at least the 118,823 valid signatures necessary to force a public vote.
Business interests who trumpeted the change in tax law may file suit to try to keep the measure from going to the ballot.
But if the petition drive is upheld, it will immediately suspend the tax cut until it can go to voters to decide whether to ratify what lawmakers passed, or reject it. That cannot occur until November 2022.
The petition drive's organizers, operating under the banner of Invest in Arizona, also turned in petitions seeking to overturn another law, which could create a special tax category for the owners of small businesses. That category was widely seen as an effort to exempt owners from the 3.5% surcharge on taxes on individual incomes of more than $250,000 a year — double that income for couples — that Arizona voters approved in 2020 to fund education.
In that case, however, the issue may be academic. A ruling earlier this year by the Arizona Supreme Court calls into question whether that surcharge ever can be assessed.
That leaves the heart of the issue: the flat tax.
Under current law, the tax rate is based on net taxable income.
For individuals earning up to $26,500 a year and couples earning $53,000, that rate is 2.59%.
There are several interim steps before the tables top off at 4.5% for individual income of more than $159,000; double that for married couples.
The legislation phases in a flat 2.5% rate.
Ducey promoted the move as saving the average Arizonan about $300 a year. But that figure is misleading.
An analysis of that change by legislative budget staffers put the savings for someone making between $25,000 and $30,000 a year at $11. That increases to $96 for those in the $50,000 to $75,000 taxable income range.
The bigger benefits kick in at the higher levels.
Taxpayers with income of between $250,000 to $500,000 would see an average $3,071 reduction in what they owe. That increases to more than $7,300 for those earning from $500,000 to $1 million.