Pharmacists would have to fill ivermectin prescriptions for COVID under Arizona proposal

PHOENIX — The way state Sen. Kelly Townsend sees it, if a doctor is willing to write you a prescription for ivermectin or any other drug, a pharmacist has no right to refuse to fill it — even if the manufacturer has not obtained federal approval for the drug to be used for that condition.

The proposal by the Mesa Republican is designed to ensure that patients get access to "off-label'' medications their doctors have prescribed. Pharmacists who send customers away could be subject to discipline by the board that regulates them.

But Townsend's proposal in Senate Bill 1016 is not absolute.

First, it would apply only when there is a proclaimed state of emergency.

And it would have to be for a drug that is "potentially life saving,'' though Townsend's legislation does not define what that would include.

Her proposal comes more than a year after Gov. Doug Ducey forbade pharmacists from dispensing hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine unless they have a prescription that specifically says the patient has COVID-19.