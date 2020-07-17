Pima County constable race features former journalist, ex-deputy constable

Camacho: I know the issues facing individuals we come into contact with and have lived in the precinct my entire life. I have the ability to effectively communicate and deescalate stressful situations with members of our community and it is my goal to make a difference. ... A constable has a tough job to perform and it takes an individual that understands their community and everyone deserves respect, and that individual is me.

Q. How would you carry out the duties during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Camacho: With the exception of evictions, our job remains the same. However, evictions are a major dilemma. On one hand you have tenants who are affected by COVID-19 and on the other hand you have property owners affected as well. I will follow the law, it’s my job, and the Arizona governor’s executive order which for the first time in the history allows constables to delay an eviction if it is COVID-19 related.

Q. Although it’s not an official part of the job, some Pima County constables have been taking the initiative to also focus on eviction prevention. What are your ideas on this?