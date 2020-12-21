Pima County health officials: Hospitals will be overwhelmed in three weeks

Pima County issued a new public health advisory Monday, warning that local hospitals are “dangerously close” to being overwhelmed by unprecedented levels of new COVID-19 infections, which in December are expected to exceed all previous months of the pandemic combined.
In addition to adherence to the county’s mask and curfew mandates, the county Health Department is asking residents to limit gatherings to fewer than 10 people and is asking all businesses to reduce their indoor occupancy to 25%.
Since Dec. 1, Pima County has recorded more than 20,000 new cases of coronavirus, 214 deaths, extremely low hospital bed availability and a record number of 120 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
“This isn’t just about COVID anymore and whether you think it’s a real problem or not,’ said Pima County’s Public Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “The patients filling these hospitals are absolutely real and if you have a heart attack, or if you get into a car accident, or your appendix bursts, there is a real possibility that you may not get the timely care you need to save your life if we don’t get control of this virus.”
According to the new advisory, demand for public health resources in Pima County will overwhelm the health-care system within the next two to three weeks.
During a news conference Monday, Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s chief medical officer, reminded the community about the county’s mandatory 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and face covering requirements. People who do not comply with either of these mandates could face legal repercussions.
In addition, the Health Department is asking for residents to keep gatherings to 10 people or less and limit interactions with people from different households. Dr. Garcia said it would be best to avoid gatherings all together and stay home as much as possible, especially people who are over 65 or who have preexisting conditions.
The public health advisory also advises businesses to limit their indoor capacity to 25%, including personnel, and asks that some establishments temporarily close, including indoor playgrounds, recreational facilities, indoor fitness and dance studios, hair and nail salons, barbershops, and movie theaters.
Businesses are still required by law to report any positive COVID-19 cases among employees to the county and must comply with any case investigation, contact tracing and outbreak investigation efforts.
According to public health officials, the limitations on gatherings, business occupancy and requests to stay home are voluntary, but are in the best interest of the community.
“We are running out of the tools that we normally pull from in order to respond to these crisis situations,” Dr. Garcia said. “We are in a very serious state of affairs with regards to our hospital capacity. Our vaccinations will be revving up, but we don’t have the luxury of giving up on our mitigation measures and pretending that the vaccine is going to solve all of our problems.”
First, here's a map to help you start your mural hunt 🎨
Ignacio UFO Mural
Jessica Gonzales' Creative Machines mural
Jessica Gonzales mural, barrio viejo
The Loft Cinema mural
Tuxon Hotel
Animal bicycle mural
Ignacio Garcia Wildcat mural
Elizabeth Taylor Mural by Sean John Cannon
Safe Shift
Rock Martinez "Look Out" mural
Melo Dominguez Mural
Wagon Burner Arts
Danny Martin Mural Arizona Avenue
Danny Martin Mural Campbell Avenue
Las Adelitas mural
Lash Factor Studio mural by J. Keegan Rider, Barrio Viejo
Joe Pagac Tribute Mural, Barrio Viejo
La Suprema Works & Events mural by Isaac Caruso, Barrio Viejo
Tucson Together
Black Lives Matter mural
Camila Ibarra mural
Jessica Gonzales mural
Goddess of Agave mural
Palo Verde Pool mural
Palo Verde Pool mural
Joe Pagac mural on water tank
Sonora Brunch Company
UA mural
Goodwill mural
Greetings From... Tucson mural
The Triumph of the Human Spirit
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Selena mural at American Eat Co.
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
El Rio Restoration Project
Danny Martin mural
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Historic Y Mural
Tasteful Kitchen mural
Epic Rides
Prince mural
Joe Pagac mural at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
View this post on Instagram
For no particular reason at all, we want to know — what is your favorite #Tucson mural?
The Talking Mural
Danny Martin mural for Why I Love Where I Live
Danny Martin mural for Why I Love Where I Live
Danny Martin Mural for Why I Love Where I Live
Sam Hughes School
Sam Hughes School
Roses and More mural
Clownfish mural
Tucson murals
Rock Martinez mural
Dinosaur mural
Dinosaur mural
Barrio Centro mural
Farmer John's mural
Isaac Caruso mural
Barrio Viejo mural
Barrio El Hoyo mural
Cesar Chavez mural
Dunbar/Spring Mural
Sugar Hill neighborhood mural
Unity Amid Diversity mural
Johanna Martinez mural, Barrio Viejo
Tucson murals
Mission Manor mural
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
OSIRIS-REx mural painting time-lapse, located at 1629 E. University Blvd
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Contact reporter Jasmine Demers at jdemers@tucson.com
On Twitter: @JasmineADemers
