Pima County health officials: Hospitals will be overwhelmed in three weeks

Pima County issued a new public health advisory Monday, warning that local hospitals are “dangerously close” to being overwhelmed by unprecedented levels of new COVID-19 infections, which in December are expected to exceed all previous months of the pandemic combined.

In addition to adherence to the county’s mask and curfew mandates, the county Health Department is asking residents to limit gatherings to fewer than 10 people and is asking all businesses to reduce their indoor occupancy to 25%.

Since Dec. 1, Pima County has recorded more than 20,000 new cases of coronavirus, 214 deaths, extremely low hospital bed availability and a record number of 120 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

“This isn’t just about COVID anymore and whether you think it’s a real problem or not,’ said Pima County’s Public Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “The patients filling these hospitals are absolutely real and if you have a heart attack, or if you get into a car accident, or your appendix bursts, there is a real possibility that you may not get the timely care you need to save your life if we don’t get control of this virus.”

According to the new advisory, demand for public health resources in Pima County will overwhelm the health-care system within the next two to three weeks.

During a news conference Monday, Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s chief medical officer, reminded the community about the county’s mandatory 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and face covering requirements. People who do not comply with either of these mandates could face legal repercussions.