Pima County increasing hours at several free COVID-19 testing sites

The Pima County Health Department announced Friday expanded free COVID-19 testing at several locations, as test positivity rates approach 12% and new cases surge locally, in the state, and nationwide.
“What we’re seeing right now is scary,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department, said. “Cases are well above our summer surge, when Arizona was a world-wide COVID-19 hot spot. Testing, in addition to wearing masks, limiting socializing, and hand washing, is one of our main tools to help curb this pandemic.”
Extra testing hours will allow 270 additional appointments per day each at the Kino Event Center and Morris K. Udall Center, plus expanded hours at the El Pueblo Center testing location.
For the Kino Testing Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, appointments are now available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
At the Udall Testing Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, appointments are now available Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The El Pueblo Testing Site, 101 W. Irvington Road, Building 9, appointments are now available Monday and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.
COVID-19 cases are increasing nearly everywhere in Pima County, not just in certain "hotspots." The widespread nature of this ongoing surge creates a difficult environment for public health officials to fight the virus.
As of Friday, the Pima County Health Department has recorded over 9,800 coronavirus cases in November, nearly quadrupling the number of cases in October and surpassing the county’s previous peak in the summer.