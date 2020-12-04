 Skip to main content
Pima County increasing hours at several free COVID-19 testing sites
The Pima County Health Department is expanding the hours for free COVID-10 testing. Reservation should be made online.

The Pima County Health Department announced Friday expanded free COVID-19 testing at several locations, as test positivity rates approach 12% and new cases surge locally, in the state, and nationwide.

“What we’re seeing right now is scary,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department, said. “Cases are well above our summer surge, when Arizona was a world-wide COVID-19 hot spot. Testing, in addition to wearing masks, limiting socializing, and hand washing, is one of our main tools to help curb this pandemic.”

Extra testing hours will allow 270 additional appointments per day each at the Kino Event Center and Morris K. Udall Center, plus expanded hours at the El Pueblo Center testing location.

For the Kino Testing Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, appointments are now available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At the Udall Testing Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, appointments are now available Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The El Pueblo Testing Site, 101 W. Irvington Road, Building 9, appointments are now available Monday and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.

The new schedule is in effect immediately and instructions for scheduling an appointment are available at www.pima.gov/covid19testing

