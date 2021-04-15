Pima County jury trials resume after COVID-19 hiatus

After nearly a year on hold, jury trials have resumed at Pima County Superior Court — but they don't look the same as they did pre-pandemic.

Instead of sitting together in a jury box, jurors now sit throughout the courtroom behind plexiglass partitions, one of several new measures aimed at allowing trials to happen safely.

Crime victims and their families now have separate viewing areas outside the courtroom to limit the number of people inside, court officials said in a news release.

The changes mean "a very different look for courtrooms," and also include a new questionnaire that allows potential jurors to raise "COVID 19-based concerns," the news release said.

Jurors are not required to have a coronavirus vaccination, but everyone who comes to court must wear a mask, maintain social distancing and have their temperature checked, the court said.

Pima County Presiding Judge Kyle Bryson ordered last year that jury trials be paused until local infection rates improved.

Information about jury service in Pima County can be found at www.sc.pima.gov/jurors/

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.