Pima County releases COVID-19 vaccination plan

The Pima County Health Department today released a plan that will eventually include vaccinating up to 12,200 people per day and could be expanded to more than 16,000 per day in the near future.

However, there isn't enough vaccine available right now to meet the county's goals, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry wrote in a memo to the Board of Supervisors, outlining the difficulties involved in establishing the vaccine sites, including getting people registered and staffing the sites.

Near the end of this week, the county plans to begin vaccinating the first half of the "1B" population, which includes people ages 75 and up who are living at home, as well as law enforcers and firefighters, and teachers and child-care workers.

The number of people eligible for the vaccine in this next phase ranges from 275,000 to 325,000 residents.

Currently, the focus is still on immunizations for health-care workers and assisted living facilities as part of phase "1A."

"The most immediate way to reduce the present overtaxing of hospital capacity is to quickly vaccinate those individuals 75 years of age or older since they are the ones most likely to require hospitalization and intensive care if infected," Huckelberry wrote.

People in that age group will be prioritized, he wrote, and ideally will receive their vaccinations at sites that are within, near or adjacent to full-service medical facilities so they can get help quickly if they have a reaction.

The plan so far includes teachers and child-care workers getting their vaccinations at the University of Arizona site that's being established, and the Tucson Convention Center will be used for people who work in law enforcement and as firefighters.