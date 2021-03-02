Pima County supervisors to decide next week on ending free COVID-19 testing program

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will decide on whether to suspend the county’s free COVID-19 testing program at its meeting March 16.

The county is already planning to scale back the testing program in the meantime as it deals with limited funding.

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry says the Morris K. Udall Center and the downtown testing sites will close within the next 10 days. Also, the Kino testing site may also close or scale back by May 1 to make room for providing vaccines there in an indoor, air-conditioned location.

Without the free testing program, those seeking a test would have to go through their insurance providers or pay for it out of pocket, putting the financial burden on the county’s most vulnerable residents.

Furthermore, halting the testing program would hinder a vital indicator of the true spread of COVID-19 across the county.

Huckelberry asked the board to consider suspending the county’s testing program Feb. 18 after the Arizona Department of Health Services said it would only reimburse $1 million in testing costs out of the $48 million in COVID-19 testing the county incurred since April 2020.