Pima County urges Tucson schools to hold off on hybrid learning options

The way state health officials see it, it’s now safe for Tucson schools to have children return to campus for a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning.

As some of Tucson’s nine major school districts are planning for what this next phase of reopening will look like, the Pima County Health Department argues that the community is not ready for that.

The latest report from the Arizona Department of Health Services on Thursday shows that Pima County and nine other counties throughout the state are now meeting a three-part test for school reopenings, reflecting that the spread of COVID-19 is now only “moderate” at worst. That includes fewer than 10% of hospital visits being for COVID-like symptoms, fewer than 7% of tests conducted coming back positive in the past two weeks, and either a two-week decline in the number of cases or a case rate of fewer than 100 for every 100,000 residents.

The state, however, also urges school leaders to consult with local health departments as the best source of information on local coronavirus conditions.

Pima County has additional metrics in both hospital and public-health capacity, which officials are urging school leaders to consider before moving to the hybrid phase. And right now, those benchmarks continue to be concerning, said Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco García in a Thursday morning letter to local school leaders.

García said the county is concerned with the mounting number of cases at the University of Arizona.

“These will have a negative impact on the state’s metrics which will not become evident to the state for two more weeks,” he said in the letter. “We do not believe that it is safe to move into the hybrid phase of instruction in Pima County at this point.”