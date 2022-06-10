Pima County's COVID risk level is rising

Pima County residents vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19 take heed: The risk level here has now risen from low to medium.

As of Thursday, the number of cases per 100,000 people had increased to 210. A week ago there were 189 cases per 100,000 people. The color changes from low-risk green to medium-risk yellow when the cases move to 200 per 100,000 or higher.

At the current level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people at high risk — older citizens, immunocompromised people and those living with disabilities — talk to their health-care providers about precautions. Masking indoors when away from home is strongly recommended.

“Being up to date on your COVID-19 vaccination reduces the chances of becoming infected and greatly decreases the chances of serious outcomes, such as hospitalization,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county's health department director, in a social media post about the increase. “Free testing and treatment options are other important tools we have to protect ourselves and our community.”

COVID-19 cases have risen week-to-week since early April, though still are far below levels seen during the winter surge, the state's Department of Health Services reports. COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low but have been gradually increasing.

As of June 5, there were 29 people admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 in Pima County, down from 46 the week before.

In Arizona, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, and Yuma counties continue to have low community levels. Maricopa, Pima, Coconino, Cochise, Gila, and Mohave counties are now all in the medium-risk range.

The state health agency is urging residents to get vaccinated and boosted, and to test if you symptoms or exposed.

Vaccine providers can be found at azhealth.gov/FindVaccine and hundreds of testing providers at azhealth.gov/Testing. Testing is being provided by local pharmacies as well as other providers at azhealth.gov/FindTreatment.

