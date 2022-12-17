Pinal sheriff's son, baby granddaughter killed in crash

The adult son and infant granddaughter of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb were killed in a crash in Gilbert Friday afternoon, officials said.

On Saturday, Cooper Lamb, 22, and his one-year-old daughter were identified as the victims in the crash. Both were passengers in one of the vehicles involved in the crash, Gilbert Police said.

The two-vehicle wreck happened about 3:45 p.m. Friday on Elliot Road and Cole Drive. Cooper Lamb and the infant were passengers in a car that was making a left turn when it was struck by a pickup truck, officials say.

It appeared the truck was traveling at a normal speed at the time of the crash, police said.

The child's mother, the driver, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition Saturday, officials said. Both Lamb and the baby were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the truck was not injured. After an initial investigation he was arrested on suspicion of possible impairment and charges have been forwarded to the county prosecutor’s office for review, police said.

“Last night, Sheriff Lamb lost his son, Cooper Lamb, along with his one-year-old granddaughter in a crash in Gilbert. Cooper and his daughter were passengers in the vehicle,” a Facebook post Saturday from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said. “Cooper’s fiancé and mother of the child was also seriously injured. She remains in critical condition. Please keep the families in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time.”