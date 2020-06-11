Political Notebook: Ship wades into McSally-Kelly China spat; Bronson refuses debate

Juan Padrés, who is the only Democrat running against Bronson for District 3 of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, said he was concerned that “incumbents feel they don’t need to fully participate in the Democratic process” after being told that Bronson opted out of the debate.

Bronson, who was first elected to the board in 1996, did not respond to requests for comment.

“I think it’s a disservice to Pima County voters that they don’t get an opportunity to hear what candidate priorities will be for the next four years,” Padrés said. “We are living in very, very difficult times. There’s a lot of questions out there. And these are great platforms for us to articulate our vision. We have to be more accessible to the community.”

According to Alison Jones, chair of the Pima County Democratic Party, Bronson was not the only candidate who decided not to participate in the debate, including District 2 Supervisor Ramón Valadez.

Even as some are denied the opportunity to debate, candidates in District 1 and District 5 have all agreed to participate. Those debates will take place June 20.

State senate candidate references QAnon

For most people, the hashtag “#WWG1WGA” may look like a confusing jumble of characters.