Put your best foot forward: Manners matter along Tucson area trails

Safety first

Before you step on a trail or path, be prepared with these tips from the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation department:

Keep your cool: The most important safety precaution is taking plenty of water and staying hydrated, says Clark.

Heat-related illness can be fatal. It is recommended that you drink 1 to 2 liters of water per hour during your hike and avoid the heat of the day hiking in the early morning. Aim to return to the trailhead before 9 or 10 a.m. or when you have used half of your water supply.

Early symptoms of heat illness may include muscle cramping, headache, weakness and nausea.

Dress for success: Wear suitable, closed-toe shoes. Clark says she has seen hikers in flip-flops, which won’t protect your feet from the desert’s prickly vegetation, insects and wildlife.

Use sunscreen and take some extra to reapply along the trail. Long sleeves and pants and a wide-brimmed hat help protect from the sun and insects.

Keep in touch: Take your cellphone fully charged. In backcountry trails — those away from urban areas — cell service may be spotty, says Clark. It’s important to tell someone your plans — where you’re headed and when you expect to be back.

Don’t hike alone — it’s safer to hike with a friend.

Just in case: Pack a whistle to signal your location in an emergency and a first-aid kit with tweezers for plucking out cactus spines.

Risky business: Check out the National Weather Service’s HeatRisk forecast for a peek of heat risk potential for the upcoming seven days at www.wrh.noaa.gov/wrh/heatrisk/.

Find other heat safety tips, including a downloadable hikers guide to dealing with the heat at pima.gov/heat.