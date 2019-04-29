A woman shields her eyes from the midday sun while taking her dog for a walk at Reid Park on Feb. 8, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Reid Park's dog park reopened Monday at 11 a.m. after a weekend closure due to a dog with parvo being in the park, officials say.

Pima Animal Care Center informed Tucson's Parks and Recreation department about a confirmed case of parvo in a dog who had previously been in the park, said Sierra Boyer, a Parks and Recreation spokeswoman.

Boyer didn't know when the dog was in the park, but Parks and Recreation received the information and shut down the park at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Boyer said the city sanitized the park with a bleach solution, known to kill parvo. Officials waited until 11 a.m. Monday to reopen for the park to dry and be safe for pets.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara