Reid Park's dog park reopened Monday at 11 a.m. after a weekend closure due to a dog with parvo being in the park, officials say.
Pima Animal Care Center informed Tucson's Parks and Recreation department about a confirmed case of parvo in a dog who had previously been in the park, said Sierra Boyer, a Parks and Recreation spokeswoman.
Boyer didn't know when the dog was in the park, but Parks and Recreation received the information and shut down the park at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Boyer said the city sanitized the park with a bleach solution, known to kill parvo. Officials waited until 11 a.m. Monday to reopen for the park to dry and be safe for pets.