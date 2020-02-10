You are the owner of this article.
Reports: Head of Mexico consulate in Tucson removed from post
Reports: Head of Mexico consulate in Tucson removed from post

Guillermo Rivera Santos

Guillermo Rivera Santos tomó el cargo de cónsul de México en Tucsón el 15 de noviembre de 2019 y, según fuentes periodísticas, fue dado de baja a partir del 1 de febrero de 2020.

The recently appointed consul of Mexico in Tucson has been removed from his position after a sexual harassment complaint, according to news reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico removed Guillermo Rivera Santos from his position, Dolia Estévez, a Sonoran journalist based in Washington, first reported late last month for the Mexican media outlet SinEmbargo .

Rivera Santos, who lacked diplomatic experience, was put in charge of the Tucson Consulate in November.

Personnel of the Communication Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the Star's La Estrella de Tucson did not have official information about the departure of Rivera Santos.

In Tucson, the consulate's communications department, said only that it is operting a full capacity.  Tucson has an interim consul, Enrique Gómez Montiel.

According to SinEmbargo, Rivera Santos was accused of harassment by an employee who filed a complaint then left her post.

Rivera Santos was notified by the general director of the Foreign and Human Resources Service of the SRE, Moisés Poblano Silva, of his discharge as head of the Tucson consulate Jan. 31.

La Estrella de Tucson was unable to reach Rivera Santos for comment.

