Drivers make their way up Catalina Highway with snow on either side of them in the Santa Catalina Mountains on February 26, 2019 near Tucson, Ariz.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The road to Mount Lemmon is shut down Thursday due to rocks, trees, and ice in the roadway, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. 

As of 7 a.m., Catalina Highway can only be accessed by residents and employees.

The National Weather Service says 6 inches of snow recently fell in the area with more on its way.

Conditions may change later. You can get the most up-to-date road closure information by calling 520-547-7510.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Photo Gallery: A look back at Tucson's snowfall in 2019

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.