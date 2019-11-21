The road to Mount Lemmon is shut down Thursday due to rocks, trees, and ice in the roadway, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
As of 7 a.m., Catalina Highway can only be accessed by residents and employees.
The National Weather Service says 6 inches of snow recently fell in the area with more on its way.
Conditions may change later. You can get the most up-to-date road closure information by calling 520-547-7510.
Winter has arrived on Mt. Lemmon. Up to 6" of snow has occurred thus far with more snow expected later today as additional snow shower activity is expected. #azwx pic.twitter.com/PglGF9G2LD— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) November 21, 2019