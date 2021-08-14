Saving each other: Tucsonan repays retired colonel for helping him

‘Didn’t know how to be healthy’

Sallaberry, a SaddleBrooke resident, retired as a full colonel in the U.S. Army after 27 years of service.

He started volunteering at Catalina Mountain School a couple years later, an undertaking he sought “after a few years of golf and self-indulgence.”

The school, at 14500 N. Oracle Road before closing in 2017, was the oldest of the state’s several juvenile corrections centers.

Pittman was there about 18 months, a place he landed after a chaotic, traumatic childhood. He had been abandoned at an orphanage before he turned 10, and he lost a brother in his teens.

He’s since forgiven his parents, he said, and has a relationship with both now.

“They didn’t know how to be healthy themselves and so they couldn’t model it for us,” he said, referring to himself and his five siblings.

Pittman’s early years included many problems with authority and, right before he landed at Catalina Mountain, a probationary period he did not take seriously.

In hindsight, Pittman says, he got into trouble a lot as he aged because he was “always trying to find out where the boundary was” from the adults in his life.