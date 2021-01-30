Scientists, physicians in Arizona reflect on year of COVID-19 pandemic

Evolving science

A lot has changed since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

“Back then, there was this discussion of this outbreak of infections in China. And honestly, I think we all were a little confused,” LaBaer said. “But there’s been a lot of evolution in our thought since then.”

The new coronavirus was originally thought to be similar and less severe than the flu, which is why many mitigation measures were centered around mostly hand hygiene and surface exposures. But scientists would come to find that COVID-19 was different from influenza in several ways.

“We know now that the virus is much worse than the flu, in terms of overall mortality,” LaBaer said. “But at the time, if you look back at some of the newspapers, they were showing graphs that plotted this as maybe 10 fold less than the flu, so it was bad but not terrible, but really old people died from it and that's what we knew.”

Unlike other respiratory viruses, COVID-19 spreads mostly through aerosols, which is why face masks quickly became an unexpected tool in the mitigation strategy, said Dr. Joe Gerald, a University of Arizona professor of epidemiology.