 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search the Star's El Tour de Tucson database to find your favorite rider's finish, time
top story

Search the Star's El Tour de Tucson database to find your favorite rider's finish, time

  • Updated

Cyclists riding along Mission Rd passing Duval Mine Rd during El Tour de Tucson bicycle race passing Sahuraita, AZ on Nov. 20, 2021.

 Ana Beltran, Arizona Daily Star

Saturday's El Tour de Tucson brought more than 6,000 riders to Tucson. The day had everything riders love: Warm weather, beautiful views and even a little bit of drama at the finish line. Mexico's Gerardo Ulloa won Saturday's 102-mile race with an unofficial "gun time" of 3 hours 57 minutes 44.8 seconds, edging the second-place finisher by just four-tenths of a second.

Click below for the Star's searchable database of all riders and times:

Results courtesy of On Your Left Fitness and Timing.

Click the arrows in the column headers to sort on that criteria and a second time to reverse the sort. To search for a name, type a part of the name in the column header.

If your result is missing, please contact the timing company at trioyl@me.com.

Check out our video and photos below:

The 38th annual El Tour de Tucson had nearly 6,500 participants, with two international cyclists winning top spots.

Mexico's Gerardo Ulloa was the first to cross the finish line following Saturday's 102-mile bicycle race and Cuba's Marlies Mejías had the fastest time among female cyclists. Video by Jesse Tellez/Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

First Lady receives the official WH Christmas tree

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News