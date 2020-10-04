Several fired Tucson cops back on the job after civilian board review

A Tucson police officer who fired several rounds into an immobile car at the end of a chase that had its windows tinted so dark he was unable to clearly see the driver he was shooting at — or any others who might have been in the vehicle — is back on the force after a city commission decided losing his job was too harsh a punishment.

Chief Chris Magnus says the termination reversal of Officer Alfred Anaya is the latest ruling by the city’s Civil Service Commission that’s thwarting his efforts to rid the department of problem cops. A top defense lawyer here, however, counters that the decisions of the commission required by the city’s Charter to review the department’s discipline against its officers is simply allowing due process to run its course

The five-member commission created by the city charter has members appointed by the mayor and council to six-year terms. Members must be appointed based on their political party (two Republicans, two Democrats and one person from an alternate party.) Currently, there are only four members.

The CSC’s primary duty is to hear appeals of discipline by city employees, not just police officers, and decide if the punishment fits an infraction.