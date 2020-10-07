Small Tucson restaurants to get a break on fees they pay delivery services

The Tucson City Council approved a cap on commissions for third-party restaurant delivery services Tuesday.

It prevents companies like DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub from charging locally-owned restaurants more than 15% as they continue to deal with the financial impact of the pandemic.

The ordinance, which will go into effect Oct. 15, will only apply to those locally-owned restaurants with fewer than five locations that have not already gone into contractual partnerships with the delivery services.

According to the Mayor and Council, third party services often charge restaurants commission fees that can exceed 30% of the purchase price of the order. Because many restaurants were forced to cease dine-in service to accommodate for social distancing requirements, they now rely on takeout and delivery services as their primary source of revenue.

“For local restaurants, the ability to provide food through these delivery services was the difference between staying open or closing,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “Establishing a cap on third-party restaurant delivery services will help support these smaller, locally-owned restaurants during this temporary economic environment.”