Squirrel monkey with COVID dies at Reid Park Zoo; virus' role unclear

A Reid Park Zoo squirrel monkey that tested positive for COVID-19 has died, but zoo officials say it is unclear what role the virus played in her death.

Glitter, 8, died due to an intestinal bacterial infection and had a history of intestinal concerns, said a news release Tuesday from Reid Park Zoo. The median life expectancy for squirrel monkeys in human care is 14.1 years.

The necropsy results showed Glitter tested positive for COVID-19.

The virus was likely transmitted from exposure to a person with COVID-19, potentially from a staff member, the news release said. All masking, gloving and eye protection protocols were in place for animal care staff caring for the squirrel monkeys and will continue to be followed by zoo staff when working with all susceptible animals.

“Zoo veterinary and animal care teams continue to monitor the squirrel monkeys’ behavior and continue screening for COVID,” Sue Tygielski, director of zoo operations, said in the news release. “Glitter was an active and curious individual always interested in troop members as well as her care staff. She will be deeply missed.”

The zoo has two remaining squirrel monkeys in its troop. Both monkeys as well as other primates have been tested and are not affected at this time, the news release said.

The zoo had been in the process of providing a veterinary COVID-19 vaccine to animals that are most susceptible to virus, including big cats and primates, the news release said. The squirrel monkey troop had not been vaccinated since one of the members is pregnant and set to deliver this summer.