State fines 10 Tucson child-care centers for deficiencies in 2021

Operator incurred a $200 fine on March 30 — the second fine in less than a year — for leaving nearly a dozen school age children in a classroom unsupervised, and for failing to keep track of a three-year-old who was in a bathroom unsupervised. An earlier penalty of $600 was imposed in June 2020 after a child escaped from the facility twice on the same day and was returned the second time by a stranger who found the child in an intersection. Management did not respond by deadline to a request for comment.